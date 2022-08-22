Sony 85-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV | $1998 | Amazon



Do you deserve a treat that’s roughly 85-inches across and also happens to be a Sony TV with 4K UHD visuals and smart TV features? If you answered yes to that incredibly specific question, then you’ll be very happy to know that the Sony 85-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV is down by 29% to $1998, and it’s a monster of a device. This amazing television is 85 inches , which means it’s absolutely massive, has 4K UHD visuals, so you’ll get the most out of your TV shows, films, and games, has intelligent motion handling so pictures are incredibly smooth, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant too. It even has access to a bunch of streaming services in one place.