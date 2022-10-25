AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Electric Toothbrush Bundle | $40 | Amazon



Keeping your teeth clean is essential, but you need the right tools. If you and your partner, or you and your roommate, or just you, are looking for a dual pack of new electric toothbrushes, then you’ll be overjoyed to know that this AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Electric Toothbrush Bundle is only $40 today, which is 43% off. The AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Electric Toothbrush Bundle comes with two electric toothbrushes that have 40,000 VPM, four modes of cleaning to help with gum health as well as whitening , 30-day battery life, and 12 accessories. It’s a great little pack whether you’re looking for backup brushes for travelling, or you just need a new one after your old toothbrush has given up on you.