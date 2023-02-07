This Anker Magnetic Portable Phone Charger for $45 Doubles as a Stand

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery | $45 | Amazon



A little extra battery life on our devices never hurt anybody. In fact, it only seems to help. Anker has a pretty c ool magnetic battery that can not only wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and up, but double as a stand. The magnetic back snaps right into place on your phone and the built-in kickstand can fold right out when you want to put your phone down on the desk but maintain a comfortable viewing angle. It’s even compatible with magnetic cases. So how much extra battery life are we talking? Well, depending on your specific iPhone model, you’re looking at adding between half and nearly a full charge. And you can do that for $15 off. The discount is available for all color options.