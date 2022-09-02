Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch | $140 | Amazon



A good smartwatch is a real blessing for people looking to get fit, because it means you can properly track how well you’re doing, and keep an eye on not just your exercise, but your general fitness too. This Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch is named after a dinosaur, which is a simple win, but it’s also 22% off at $122 today. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch has a 1.3" HD AMOLED color screen, so you can really look into the nitty-gritty of your stats, uses four global navigation satellite systems to help keep you safe, can track your blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, sleep quality, keep an eye on the weather, when sunrise and sunset are, and even a compass and barometric altimeter. It’s the ideal companion for fitness fanatics that love to explore.