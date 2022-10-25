Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch | $120 | Amazon



If you’re the kind of person who likes to keep a proper eye on their fitness journey, then a good smartwatch is going to help you out to no end. It’s just far easier to see how many calories you’re burning when your watch knows all of it and can tell you. This Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch is a great bit of kit, and it’s currently 33% off at $120 too. The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch works with Alexa, has 90 sports modes, water-resistance, GPS, and can track your blood-oxygen, sleep quality, and stress levels. It has a large AMOLED screen for excellent readability, a battery that can last up to 11 days, and all of the usual smart features you’d be hoping for.