Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop | $1760 | Amazon



Getting into PC gaming, while initially expensive, can save a lot of money, in the long run, thanks to better sales, an absurd library of games, and more frequent bundles too. That initial purchase always stings though, which is why it’s a big deal when there’s a good laptop or PC on sale. This Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is 12% off at $1760, and is an excellent way to get into PC gaming. Aside from having an RTX 3070, which should have no issue playing whatever you want, it has an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD hard drive, and special cooling to allow you to game for longer. This gaming laptop is surprisingly powerful for the cost of it, and being able to pick it up on sale is exceptional.