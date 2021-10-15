Pokemon Advent Calendar | $50 | Amazon

Funko Pop Pokemon Advent Calendar | $80 | Amazon

Advertisement

Gotta catch ‘em all this holiday season. This 24 piece Pokémon Advent calendar has many of yo ur favorites like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, and several that I don’t remember the names of. Not because I’m some Gen 1 elitist—I just geniunelyt don’t remember the names of some of these later pokemon. That one’s Lucario’s pre-evolved form, but I forget what he’s called. Okay that rabbit is Scorbunny. I haven’t played Sword & Shield, but I’m pretty sure his name is Scorbunny. Well anyway, you can pick up this Pokémon Advent Calendar for $50 and name them anything you’d like. Or if you want more selection, there is this Funko Pop version available as well for $80.