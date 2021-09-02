(Pre-Order) P okémon Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon

Make your holiday season special with Pikachu and all his pals. Discover a new mini Pokémon Funko Pop over the course of 24 days to build up excitement for the holiday. Though between you and me, you don’t have to wait. You can just open the box as soon as you get it and now you have 24 awesome mini Pokémon Funko Pop figures to do with what you please. The Pokémon Advent Calendar is available for pre-order and will release on November 22nd. Gotta say though, t he standout friend of the bunch here is definitely Mr. Mime. Just look at him! He looks like he’s in pain or something . I don’t know.