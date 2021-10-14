Hallmark Keepsake SNES Christmas Ornament | $20 | Amazon

Hallmark has teamed up with Nintendo to bring us this precious little Christmas ornament based on the Super Nintendo. It first released a couple months ago and has been going in and out of stock which was expected. I mean just look at it! It even produces sound and a little light. You can press the button to see the power light turn on and hear various sounds from Super Mario World. Better get yours while they still have them—only $20 on Amazon.