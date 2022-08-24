Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set | $160 | Amazon



Lifting weights at home can be a great way to get fit, but it’s not easy if you don’t have much space or the right equipment. Thankfully, this Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set is down by 24% to $160, and basically solves both of those problems. The Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set is made up of two 25 pound dumbbells which can switch in increments of five pounds, meaning each is five dumbbells in one; they’re easy to switch thanks to the adjustable handle, and have an anti-slip grip as well. This is a great way to make sure that even the smallest home can have a space for fitness, and they can easily be tucked into the corner of a room when you’re not using them, and at this price they’re a great get.