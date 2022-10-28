Active Pets Plush Calming Pet Bed | $34 | Amazon



Some of us have pets who need a little more attention and care then we can always offer them. If you’ve got a pet with anxiety, be that when people come round, when there are loud noises, or anything else, then looking after them can mean a little more work. Thankfully, this Active Pets Plush Calming Pet Bed is currently on sale for $34, which is 43% off, and is designed to help them stay calm. The Active Pets Plush Calming Pet Bed is d esigned to be comfortable, help support better sleep, and has a lining that mimics sleeping with a parent, which should help them stay calm. It’s also lightweight and completely safe for them, which is one less thing to worry about.