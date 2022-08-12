Acer Predator Cestus Gaming Mouse | $44 | Amazon



PC gaming is a wonder, but to get the most out of it, you need the right peripherals. One of the most important things is a good mouse, and the Acer Predator Cestus Gaming Mouse is an incredible option. For only $44, which is 38% off, this amazing gaming mouse has five different DPI settings you can switch between with ease to suit not just the game, but what you’re doing moment-to-moment, has seven programmable buttons you can switch up to fit your style of gaming, over 16 million different colors to mess about with, and a 1,000Hz polling rate for obscenely responsive gaming. This is the kind of mouse you buy and then can never go back from, and being able to get it with so much off is a great chance.