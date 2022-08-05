Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K TV | $4498 | Amazon



Right, let’s get this out of the way, while this Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K TV does have $500 off, it’s still a whopping $4498, which means this is a luxury item. If you happen to be the kind of person who can drop that amount of money, then this article is especially for you. How you doing today anyway

? Love the hair and face. Anyway, the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K TV features the infinity screed tech, which means you can hardly see the edge of it, it has an 8K processor for visuals which most tech literally can’t compete with, and even has Dolby atmos and object tracking sound pro for better audio quality as well. If you’re sitting around waiting for a TV like this to go on sale, then today is your lucky day.