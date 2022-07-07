Suunto 9 Baro Premium Adventure Watch | $401 | Amazon



No matter what your sport of choice is, it’s nice to be able to track your stats. This Suunto 9 Baro Premium Adventure Watch is d own from $699 to $401, and it’s a beast. Aside from being intensely durable, it has a barometer to check your altitude, can keep track of your pulse, has over 80 different sports modes, is water-resistant to 100 meters, lasts up to 120 hours, and connects to a plethora of apps too. It’s ideal for those that love to be on the move.