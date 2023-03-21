It's all consuming.
This $8 Serum Helps Grow Your Eyelashes

Packed with natural oils for a fuller, healthier lash.

Erin O'Brien
Jojoba oil and argan oil help grow your lashes in just a few weeks.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

If your lashes are lacking, well, maybe you need some help to make them fuller. Long eyelashes are not only aesthetically pleasing, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology calls them “human whiskers”—a phrase I did not think I’d read this morning—because they can prevent eye irritation. Caprea Beauty’s eyebrow and eyelash oil can help accentuate those human whiskers: in a few weeks, your lashes are fuller, longer, and overall healthier!

Lash + Eyebrow Serum 2.0 | $8 | Promo Code: EYELASHES | Caprea Beauty

This is because the serum is packed with natural oils like jojoba oil, argan oil, and almond oil. These oils work together to repair damage and strengthen your lashes, just as those oils would in a hair mask or moisturizer. Grab a serum for $8 with the promo code EYELASHES and enjoy your fuller, healthier eyelashes!

