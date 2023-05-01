It's all consuming.
Home Theater

This 5G WiFi Projector for $136 Is Great for an Outdoor Movie Night

Save 65% on a Full HD projector capable of stretching to 250".

Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled This 5G WiFi Projector for $136 Is Great for an Outdoor Movie Night
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

You can upgrade your outdoor movie night without fully emptying your wallet. The 5G Wi-Fi projector is capable of stretching up to a 250" picture so you can enjoy your shows and movies against any wall with a large group of friends. It is ideal for low-light environments with its 420 ANSI lumen image. Just plug in a streaming media device like a Fire TV or screen mirror with your phone directly to the projector to stream all your favorite movies and shows.

5G Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth | $136 | Amazon

The projector normally goes for $390 on Amazon. Right now, it’s discounted 65% bringing the price down to just $136.

