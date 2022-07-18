LG Oled 55" Smart TV | $997 | Amazon



Do you need a new TV? Maybe the answer’s a resounding yes, maybe it’s an unconvincing no, but either way, this LG Oled 55" Smart TV is on sale today with 41% off at $997, so it could be you’re buying a new TV either way. Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. That means you can give it orders if you want to try and start a robot uprising. Plus, it even grants access to all of your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Vudu, and Netflix.