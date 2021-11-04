Survival Garden Heirloom Seeds | $56 | Amazon

Know any apocalypse enthusiasts with a green thumb? Consider their holiday gift found. This 32-pack of Survival Garden Heirloom Seeds is $56 on Amazon, and it’s really something. The set features 15,000 unique seeds in 32 varieties of organic vegetables made in the USA, with a near-100% germination rate. The non-hybrid, non-GMO seeds are stored in a resealable airtight bag that resists moisture. If you (or your loved one) is merely apocalypse-curious, or just a prolific gardener-to-be, the Survival Seeds set has you covered: The pack includes a multi-page guide to growing and harvesting. So whether you’re ready to get in the greenhouse business today or just prepping for the future, now’s the time to pick up this pack of seeds. Just don’t tell anyone, since they’ll probably come to your house first when it all goes down.