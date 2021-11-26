LG 24" Built-In Dishwasher | $900 | Best Buy

Blessed as I am to have a dishwasher at all (after living for 18 years without one), I wish it didn’t sound like the inside of a car at a gas station car wash. I will tell you no lie right now, though—I had no idea that was an actual option open to me until I was at my mother-in-law’s house a few days ago and opened her obviously inactive dishwasher to find that it was actually right in the middle of doing its job and I didn’t know because I couldn’t hear it at all. That’s apparently what you’ll get with this 42 dB built-in machine from LG: complete peace and quiet. For context, whispering is about 25 decibels, a quiet suburban neighborhood at night hums at about 40 decibels, and a fridge operates around 55 decibels.

So, yeah, pretty quiet. And it’s on sale right now at Best Buy for Black Friday! If you’re on the market, LG is selling the stainless version for $900—that’s $300 off the normal $1,200. This particular unit is 24 5/8" deep, 33 5/8" tall, and 23 5/8" wide, and if you want to, you can give it your Wi-Fi password and connect it to Google or Alexa!