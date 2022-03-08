Vantrue N1 Pro HD Mini Dash Cam | $70 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

As you careen around in your gigantic metal cage, tempting fate at up to 80mph, without a dash cam, many accidents can come down to a simple your-word-against-theirs situation. T hat can lead to your false incrimination—with a dash cam, however, you could avoid all that hassle by simply providing video evidence of your superior, responsible driving, contrasted against the swerving, maniacal navigation of the other person with whom you’ve crashed. Right now, you could get the Vantrue N1 Pro HD mini dash cam for just $70. Already discounted from its usual $100 price tag to $80, just clip the coupon on that Amazon page to get an extra $10 off. What do you get for that? Well, they pay me to tell you: a 160-degree viewing angle (that is very wide), 24hr parking monitor, collision detection that automatically activates the camera if it’s off while you’re parked, support for up to a 256GB memory card, heat resistance up to 158°F or -4°F, and finally, an internal accelerometer can lock the footage on your camera in the event it detects sudden shaking or a collision, so that it can’t be erased by some ne’erdowell.

While you can find other cameras for even less money, looking at professional reviews—if there even are any— often reveals a series of dire compromises to reach that price point. The Vantrue N1 Pro has a few legitimate reviews around the internet, and those reviewers seem, by and large, to have been impressed with it, with some noting they weren’t especially impressed with the backup battery, and others noting the camera’s somewhat bare feature set. Reviewers seem to agree, however, that the camera offers sharp daytime video and decent nighttime video when headlights are on, both of which I would consider table stakes.