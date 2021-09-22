BetterMe Home Workout & Diet Lifetime Subscription | $40 | StackSocial



Getting started with living a healthier lifestyle can be difficult. We form habits for how we eat and what we do throughout the day that are hard to break. That’s where BetterMe comes in. BetterMe focuses on both psychology and lifestyle changes. Through Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), you’ll be able to make those healthy changes you want to see in yourself. This program runs for 6-12 months and takes up no more than 10 minutes of your day. You’ll learn how to change your mindset, develop healthy habits, choose the right food, and create an optimal weight loss plan. The lifetime subscription to the BetterMe app which normally goes for $1200 is down to just $40 today over at StackSocial. Now you can lose some weight without losing your savings.