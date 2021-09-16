The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle | $30 | StackSocial

Ever consider teaching yourself programming? E ight courses each valued at $200 are now bundled together and are available for only $30 for a limited time. In the next 6 days, you can spend the amount you would on dinner at an Applebee’s as opposed to the price of a full semester’s clas s tuition. You get access to access to over 600 different lessons across the following topics.

Advertisement

Java: A Complete tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021

Introduction to Algorithms in Java

Java Interview Questions: Data Structures and Algorithms

Complete Java Masterclass - Become an Android App Developer

Clean Code with Java examples 2021

Java Programming: Learn Core Java & Improve Java Skills

Complete Java Tutorial Step by Step - Become a Programmer

Java Foundations

Do I need to do the math for you? That’ s a $1,570 discount—over 98% off. By the end of these courses, you’ll be able to write a script that could have calculated that for you.