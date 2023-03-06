Think You Don’t Need a Printer? This Canon Pixma Is 61% Off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Yes, you need a printer. You need a printer for tax season, you need a printer to sign a contract, you need a printer to print a comically large cartoon-size check to present to the winner of a contest—I think. Basically, you’re a grown-ass adult. You need a printer. And if you don’t print often, you probably scan stuff—old family photos, for instance—so this 61% off Canon will do the trick.

Canon Pixma All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer | $55 | 61% Off | Amazon

This Canon Pixma works with Alexa—’cause she’s smart—and connects via Wi-Fi, so you can even print documents from your phone. If you’re making copies of those precious family photos, this Canon prints photos in vivid detail, on photo paper . This is a big price drop on household staple by a household name—so grab it and print, scan, and upload away.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $55 at Amazon