PowerA is an excellent option for the savvy gamer who wants enough controllers to entertain guests, but doesn’t really want to shell out $70 on pro controllers for everyone. These wired controllers are comfortable and officially licensed by Nintendo. They are also inexpensive–like this Pikachu one for instance. Just look at how cute this doodle of him is here and it can be yours for a measly $16. Heck, I could see myself picking this and giving up my pro controller to someone else to use when they’re over. I choose you, Pikachu, you adorable bastard.