This weeklong Discover Samsung event has deals upon deals and bundles upon bundles. We’ve rounded up the smartphone sales and smart buy bundles to kickstart your holiday shopping. From well-earned upgrades to thoughtful bonuses, the Discover Samsung event is the star atop holiday deal season.
Galaxy S22 and S22+ | $400 | 53% Off | Free Memory Upgrade
This week, you can buy a Galaxy S22 and get a free memory upgrade to 256GB! A single charge of this smartphone will last the whole day—and its processor is the fastest yet.
Galaxy S22 Ultra | $600 | 54% Off | Free Memory Upgrade
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO
Outsource your vacuuming to iRobot.
This smart roomba is on sale and ready to suck up dust, pet hair, or whatever else is lingering on your floor.
The Glaaxy S22 Ultra is also included in this sale, with a free memory upgrade to 256GB and $100 off the upgrade to 512GB if you need a little more room. The Ultra’s slim silhouette is complemented only by its super-fast processor.
Galaxy Tab S8+ | $400 | 67% Off
Galaxy Tab S8 | $100 | 86% Off
Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the S8+ are on-sale this week. Each have mega benefits for trade-in too—you can chop a couple hundred bucks off the original price that way too.
Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition | $95 | 74% Off
The Galaxy Watch5 is on sale in many iterations, but the Golf Edition, which uses Bluetooth connectivity, is just $95. Others start at $145, and you can choose between LTE and Bluetooth only.
Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 | $300 | 52% Off
Even re-newed items are getting some love during this sale. You can grab a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 for just $300, with a $100 instant rebate should you choose to trade-in.
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra + Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | $480
Among the bundle-and-save options is this: you can buy a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and grab a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $230. Make sure you click the offer under “Gift Offers” to grab this duo together.
Galaxy Watch4 + Buds2 + Duo Charger | $265
Another shocking bundle: grab a Galaxy Watch4 and add on the Galaxy Buds2 for just $68, and the Wireless Duo Charger for $17. All together, that’s a full suite of Samsung for on-the-go.
Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 + 32” Odyssey G32A FHD Gaming Monitor | $600
Here’s a heck of a deal: buy a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Samsung will throw in a 32" Odyssey Gaming Monitor for free. A great duo for gaming or working.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro + Wireless Charger | $155 | 33% Off
Another freebie bundle: when you grab these already on-sale Galaxy Buds2, you’ll get a Wireless Charger for free. The best sound meets the fastest charge. Listen away!