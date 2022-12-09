We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Discover Samsung | Samsung

This weeklong Discover Samsung event has deals upon deals and bundles upon bundles. We’ve rounded up the smartphone sales and smart buy bundles to kickstart your holiday shopping. From well-earned upgrades to thoughtful bonuses, the Discover Samsung event is the star atop holiday deal season.

This week, you can buy a Galaxy S22 and get a free memory upgrade to 256GB! A single charge of this smartphone will last the whole day—and its processor is the fastest yet.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $400 at Samsung

The Glaaxy S22 Ultra is also included in this sale, with a free memory upgrade to 256GB and $100 off the upgrade to 512GB if you need a little more room. The Ultra’s slim silhouette is complemented only by its super-fast processor.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Samsung

Advertisement

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the S8+ are on-sale this week. Each have mega benefits for trade-in too—you can chop a couple hundred bucks off the original price that way too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Tab S8+ for $400 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Tab S8 for $100 at Samsung

Advertisement

The Galaxy Watch5 is on sale in many iterations, but the Golf Edition, which uses Bluetooth connectivity, is just $95. Others start at $145, and you can choose between LTE and Bluetooth only.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $95 at Samsung

Advertisement

Even re-newed items are getting some love during this sale. You can grab a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 for just $300, with a $100 instant rebate should you choose to trade-in.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Samsung

Advertisement

Among the bundle-and-save options is this: you can buy a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and grab a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $230. Make sure you click the offer under “Gift Offers” to grab this duo together.

G/O Media may get a commission Bundle at Samsung

Advertisement

Another shocking bundle: grab a Galaxy Watch4 and add on the Galaxy Buds2 for just $68, and the Wireless Duo Charger for $17. All together, that’s a full suite of Samsung for on-the-go.

G/O Media may get a commission Bundle at Samsung

Advertisement

Here’s a heck of a deal: buy a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Samsung will throw in a 32" Odyssey Gaming Monitor for free. A great duo for gaming or working.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $600 at Samsung

Advertisement

Another freebie bundle: when you grab these already on-sale Galaxy Buds2, you’ll get a Wireless Charger for free. The best sound meets the fastest charge. Listen away!