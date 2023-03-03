These Viral “Aritzia Dupes” Are Amazon Bestsellers

Not every dupe rises to the top—many lack in quality what they make up for in affordability. But these two quarter zip sweaters have been making the rounds as a dupe for the Aritzia quarter zip. One is a bit oversized and on the sweater side; the other, a sporty sweatshirt-style zip, is an Amazon bestseller.
Laslulu Womens Fleece Lined Collar Pullover | $40 | Amazon
Anrabess Women’s Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Collar Slouchy Sweatshirt | $40 | 29% Off | Amazon
These dupes are the price of the iconic one, but still as sleek as a slicked-back bun and hoops. I can’t scroll my stupid little Instagram discover page without seeing them.
