We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

These Viral “Aritzia Dupes” Are Amazon Bestsellers

Be a quarter zip girlie this spring without the price tag.

By
Erin O'Brien
This duo are viral dupes for pricier quarter zip sweaters.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Not every dupe rises to the top—many lack in quality what they make up for in affordability. But these two quarter zip sweaters have been making the rounds as a dupe for the Aritzia quarter zip. One is a bit oversized and on the sweater side; the other, a sporty sweatshirt-style zip, is an Amazon bestseller.

Laslulu Womens Fleece Lined Collar Pullover | $40 | Amazon
Anrabess Women’s Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Collar Slouchy Sweatshirt | $40 | 29% Off | Amazon

These dupes are the price of the iconic one, but still as sleek as a slicked-back bun and hoops. I can’t scroll my stupid little Instagram discover page without seeing them.

