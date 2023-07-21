These Van Gogh-Themed Sneakers From Cariuma Are Selling Out Fast

We all want sneakers that will stand out — ones no one has seen before. If that’s you, and you’re also a fine art lover, this collab from Cariuma and the Van Gogh Museum will be perfect. Cariuma, one of the leading sustainable sneaker brands, partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on four styles that channel Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous pieces. They start at $89, and if you shop ASAP, you can get hold of your size before it runs out — as of this writing, the shoes were selling fast.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum sneakers | $89 | Cariuma

Cariuma has done a great job carving out a niche in the sneaker market, particularly with its must-have collabs and limited-edition shoes. T hese four styles commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum and are meant to inspire you with the beauty of nature. We all know Van Gogh’s paintings of sunflowers — now’s your chance to wear them. Get the four styles starting at $89 at Cariuma before they’re gone.