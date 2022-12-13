We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Most power outages and blackouts happen during the winter months—especially during strong snowstorms. The cruel irony is that is when you most want power to keep warm and stay updated with the news regarding safety. This is where generators and power stations come in handy. You hope to never need them, but you’ll be thankful you have them. Or in some cases, you’ll love that you have them because by the summer you can take them with you camping. Here are a handful of deals on some of the best backup generators and power stations available this winter season.

This power station is for those who really don’t want to mess around. This electric-powered generator is suited to power nearly any appliance and multiple ones at once. It’s also compatible with the EcoFlow app to monitor the power station anywhere you are and toggle outlets on and off remotely. This is a godsend to extend and conserve power for as long as you need.

This 12,500-watt generator runs on both gasoline and propane for greater flexibility and it can be remote started with a key fob. You’ll be able to get yourself up to 12 hours of run time on its 6.6-gallon fuel tank.

This portable power station can be easily brought around the house with you thanks to its compact design. It features nine different ports including four AC ports, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet. Excellent in emergencies at home but also great to have with you on the road or for camping come summertime.



Keep your devices charged with two AC outlets, one PD 60W USB-C port, one 3.0 port, one USB-A port, and a DC car port. The power station itself quickly recharges—only taking two hours to reach 80% capacity.

