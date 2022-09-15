Philips Fidelio T1 Wireless Headphones | $163 | Amazon



Look, we all like listening to music and podcasts as we go about our lives trying to ignore the pull of existential dread, but it’s definitely easier to do when you’ve got really good headphones. These Philips Fidelio T1 Wireless Headphones happen to be a lot more than just really good, and they also happen to be a massive 46% off, which means they’re $163 today. The Philips Fidelio T1 Wireless Headphones have advanced active noise cancelling, an incredibly comfortable fit, are IPX4 splash and water resistant, can have the sound tailored to you thanks to the Philips app, can connect to more than one device at once, have touch controls, and come with different ear tips and covers to make sure you’ll be as comfortable as possible.