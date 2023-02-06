These Official NFL Apple Watch Bands Are a Touchdown for Football Fans

Official NFL Apple Watch Bands | MobyFox



Love your Apple Watch, but wish there were a way to use it to show your undying love for football? You can do just that with an Official NFL Apple Watch Band from MobyFox. MobyFox has partnered with the NFL Players Association to bring mega fans a series of hand-crafted Apple Watch bands crafted from authentic football leather. Each strap is made from authentic Horween Leather, sourced from the same Chicago factory that makes official NFL game balls. Choose from bands featuring Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott. Every strap comes with each player’s number, name, and laser-engraved signature as well as a QR code to unlock matching watch faces. These are sure to sell out, as they’re prepared in small batches, so if you’re a die-hard football fan or know someone who is, be sure you get your hands on your favorite player’s band as soon as possible.