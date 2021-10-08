HOMIGO Emergency Rechargeable Light Bulb 4 Pack | $22 | Amazon



A Power outage during a storm or otherwise can range from being inconvenient to catastrophic. Especially during the night when you have no sources of light. Well, these light bulbs are designed specifically for that scenario. They each hold a charge of up to three to five house so even without power running to them, you’ll be able to light up your home. They’ll automatically turn on if there is some sort of power failure. Amazon has a 4 pack for $5 off right now.