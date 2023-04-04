These Impressive Sony TVs Are up to 44% Off

TV deals come and go—so it’s a good time to grab these Sony TVs that are the lowest we’ve seen in a while. The 55" TV is a cool 44% off—which is wild, considering all the TVs special features. These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Sony A90J 83" TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD | $4498 | 25% Off | Amazon

Sony A90J 65" TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD | $2498 | 29% Off | Amazon

Sony A90J 55" TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD | $1398 | 44% Off | Amazon

The gritty details: stream all your favorites right from your TV, and use Alexa to do your bidding. And that “XR” means motion clarity—so you catch every move during the big sports game and in every John Wick movie. S tunning!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 83" for $4498 at Amazon

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 64" for $2498 at Amazon