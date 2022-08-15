Dermstore Anniversary Sale | Up to 25% Off | Promo Code: CHEERS



With Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale running for just a few more days, there’s plenty of time to stock up on some of the best haircare in the game. From scalp scrubs to hardworking deep conditioners, keep your hair moisturized and your eyes peeled for these Dermstore favorites.

One of the hardest working deep conditioning masks in the game, the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair restores essential vitamin B to all hair types—including and especially curly and chemically treated hair. The mask eliminates frizz by smoothing the hair cuticle, restoring and strengthening hair.

This ultra-luxe hair oil does the double-duty of depositing shine and nourishing your strands. Though this is the travel size, a little oil goes a long way to repair and style hair. Run through your damp hair and put some extra on damaged split ends when they need a little help.

For the minimalist, Virtue’s 6-in-1 Styler does whatever you need it to do . Use it on a non-styling day for its restorative qualities, or as a heat protectant when you’re waving your hair. This balm lightly hydrates and strengthens from roots to ends, using vitamin B5 and Alpha Keratin.

Travel-sized for long-haul flights and touch-ups in the airport bathroom, R+Co’s signature dry shampoo absorbs oil from your scalp and boosts shine and volume everywhere else. Second day hair? No problem: Just spray and throw into a messy bun—R+Co’s styling poly mer does the trick.

Since 2013, this scrub has cleaned the scalps of many with its nonabrasive sea salt solution. Use in place of shampoo and scrub your worries away for a spa-worthy cleanse at a fraction of a spa-worthy price. The purifying ingredients hydrate as well , so your hair won’t be stripped of moisture while you exfoliate.

On the other side of purifying, this clarifying shampoo shields hair from pollutants with lactic acid and green tea extract. It also prevents buildup from hard water and preserves hair coloring. Think of this like a styling protectant, but in shampoo form.

Finally, this massive 24 fluid oz. salon favorite is only $50. This living legend (ha ha) repairs deep and surface damage from heat and environmental irritants for sleeker, shinier, and stronger hair . This product is color safe, but is great for hair types across the board.