Flip your burgers, put up your Out of Office message, and raise your big flag, because the GlassesUSA Memorial Day Sale is happening again. Not just that—it’s already kicked off. For the next week, you can save on all-in-one prescription glasses, designer sunglasses, contacts, and more when you use the codes listed below at checkout. The discount codes also unlock free shipping! Now you really have no excuse not to update that one pair from like, four prescriptions ago. So, scroll on to hear about what GlassesUSA has on offer this year. Unless otherwise noted, all deals are valid beginning Monday, 5/23 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, 5/31.

Let’s start this list off with an easy one. Right now, you can get 60% off prescription eyeglasses (and free shipping) when you use the promo code USA60 at checkout. Obviously, for this to work, you’ll need to know some basics ... like your current prescription. Other details, like pupillary distance, you can measure from home. This deal applies to “basic” prescriptions, which means that add-ons like high indexing are likely not included in the deal. FYI, there are some additional exceptions: The code is not valid on certain premium frames, frames that already have marked down prices, and kids’ glasses. But for the regular glasses-wearing population with classic taste, it’s just the thing to get the holiday weekend started.

Advertisement

Here’s one of the better deals you’ll find anywhere right now: GlassesUSA is offering a Buy 1, Get One Free deal on basically any frames. This bundle can include one pair of the higher-end glasses, too, so the less expensive of the two you choose is free. Oh, and of course, there’s free shipping too. Accessorize your face and eyeballs with code BOGOFREE at checkout. The “BOGO” deal does not extend to kids’ frames. But speaking on behalf of all former glasses-wearing children, it’s not like we meant to need them so early!



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 70% off HP Gaming Desktops and Laptops Select products

HP has a number of discounts ranging from their general use laptops to their desktops and laptops built for PC gaming. Shop at HP Advertisement

While important for the coolest members of the population (i.e., me), prescription glasses aren’t only the only part of the Memorial Day Sale. GlassesUSA is also offering 40% off their entire collection of designer frames. The best part? It applies to regular frames and sunglasses alike. Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Prada, Versace, and even brands that aren’t from Italy’s luxury fashion houses are all included. Just use the code DESIGNER40 at checkout to save on designer frames and get free shipping, too.



Advertisement

Yes, that’s correct: Despite the company’s name, GlassesUSA offers more than just spectacles. They carry contact lenses from Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and other premium brands, all of which are currently on sale for 25% off (plus free shipping to your door) when you enter promo code CONTACTS25 at checkout. If you’re like me and tend to order the minimum purchasable amount to save money, now is a good time to stock up. Again, even though the company has glasses in the name, the contacts sale isn’t a prank.

