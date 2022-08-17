Sony Noise Canceling Earbuds | $248 | Amazon



Good headphones make a huge difference to how good your music will seem. With active noise cancelling getting better by the day, it’s easier than ever to immerse yourself in your own audio world, so grabbing these Sony Noise Canceling Earbuds while they’re 11% off at $248 is a great idea. Aside from being stylish, these powerful earbuds have incredible active noise cancelling that will block out everything you’re not listening to; uses speak-to-chat technology to automatically reduce the volume when you’re chatting; they’re IPX4 water resistant, have wireless charging, and stunning sound quality. They work with most Bluetooth devices too, which means you’ll have no issues no matter what your preference is or what you want to use them for.