Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 | Amazon

Looks like Bose is trying hard to sell some headphones to you folks! They’ve had these QuietComfort II noise-cancelling bluetooth headphones on sale lately for as little as $179, but even at $199 they’re a pretty great deal! These headphones have been out for a bit over four years now, but they continue to make best headphones lists around the Internet, receiving praise for their comfort and noise-cancelling bona fides. They also come with a dedicated button for your smart home assistant (as long as that assistant is Alexa or Google Assistant), and they fold nicely into their included carrying case.

The updated Bose QuietComfort 45 are also on sale, but we like $150 off a lot more than $50.