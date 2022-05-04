8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Short) | $17 | Amazon

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long ) | $21 | Amazon

If you’re like me, you use your Xbox for everything. Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming apps run on my console. But what happens when I’ve been watching a movie for the last hour and now I need to get up and go to the bathroom? Better pause, but wait—m y controller turned off. Let me just get that back on and, okay, here we go just a sec. Okay wait but now I missed the last 30 seconds. B etter rewind so I don’t lose my place when I get back. Hmm , i s that the trigger? The analog stick? Maybe it’s— ah shit, it just started the movie from the beginning ... Well, you can avoid all of that with the 8BitDo m edia r emote. Using infrared like, you know, a remote, it’s always on so you can pause the moment you’d like to and everything is labeled for media. The short version is just $17. T he long version includes a number pad (great for if you have cable connected to your Xbox) and is $21.