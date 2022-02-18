B1G1 Free + Free Shipping | GlassesUSA



Much like the country’s founding fathers likely intended to happen when they wrote the Declaration of Independence, there’s a Buy 1, Get 1 Free + Free Shipping Sale happening over at GlassesUSA in honor of President’s Day right now. This applies to their seemingly endless selection of frames. And yes, that includes all shapes, all materials, and even the A-List brands like Prada, Ray-Ban and Oakley. If you’re like me, and you have such a ludicrously high prescription that buying from trendy direct-to-consumer retailers (cough cough, Warby Parker) isn’t a possibility, websites like GlassesUSA are an enormous help. Plus, if you want the classy frames, getting a pair free looks pretty, pretty, pretty good.