Poweroni 6-Port Charging Dock | $30 | Amazon | Promo Code 15QNP4BU

Don’t you hate it when all of your crap is everywhere? Don’t you wish you could neatly slot your crap between dividers and plug that crap in? Now you can! Take promo code 15QNP4BU over to my bald crap boy Bezos’ place and he’ll hook you up with this Poweroni 6-port USB charging dock, pictured above with an example of the kind of thing you could charge with it, for $5 off. The dock comes with seven charging cables, but don’t think you’re just getting a bunch of useless micro USB cables! Poweroni’s only giving you three of those! You’ll also get three of Apple’s Lightning cables and a single USB-C cable. Each port outputs up to 2.4 amps, which is equivalent to 1 2 watts—if you don’t know what that means, that’s okay; it means it’s faster charging than the typical 5w charging that, say, an older iPhone uses. I could tell you more, but I think you get it. It charges your stuff and keeps it organized. It’s that thing you always want to buy but never do. Well, s top not buying it and buy it!