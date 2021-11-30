Zampa Portable Folding Pet Playpen | 18% Off + Clip Coupon | Amazon



We’ve all been there: Just wanting to hang out outdoors a little bit, but our pets won’t leave us alone. Or can’t be alone. Or we don’t want to leave them alone. Enter the Zampa Portable Folding Pet Playpen, now down to $90 with an additional 15% off via coupon. With a water-resistant design and tons of breathable mesh panels, it’s a super-easy way to let your cat or dog (or rabbit or iguana or whatever it is you have) vibe outside without needing too much supervision. You can both enjoy the fresh air, together, no wrangling into a harness and leash required. Plus, it’s easy to set up, and doesn’t take up too much room once unfolded. Seriously, just a little patio space is all you need. And you don’t even need to use it outside! Go ahead and leave it in your living room for controlled chaos. But if you do pop it outside and put a pet or two in it to absolutely go nuts in, I would like to see it.

My parents have a six-month-old adorable demon kitten from the bowels of hell (he’s a sweetheart, mostly) and he loves it in there and is yet to figure out an escape route, so take that for what you will.