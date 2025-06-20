The World's Most (and Only) Fun Phone Charger Is Just $80

Smartphone chargers are many things — convenient, portable, essential — but fun? That had never entered the equation before, but the Retropian PowerBoy is a 5,000mAh magnetic fast charger that is also an amazing retro gaming console. The PowerBoy has over 1,500 preloaded games, including ones from retro consoles like the GameBoy Color, GameBoy Advance, and Nintendo NES, and is compatible with MAME titles. This thoroughly modern throwback device is on sale at StackSocial for just $80, a 37% markdown from its usual $129.

If charging your devices — up to three at a time — and access to over 1,500 cool throwback games isn't incentive enough to check out the PowerBoy, it can also play MP3 music and MP4 videos, and store both eBooks and digital photos. As a charger it's compatible across Apple. Android, USB, and Huawei devices, and its 900MHz CPU and 64MB of RAM means all of your retro gaming will be smooth and lag-free, even while your devices are charging. The Retropian is the past and the future in one small, exceptionally useful and fun device, and it's just $80 right now at StackSocial.