Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige | $280 | 21% Off + Coupon | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The Philips Sonicare is the best in the game, but the Sonicare Prestige? A luxury. This little luxury is 21% off plus an extra $20 off with a coupon, so you can start your super-clean teeth journey like, tomorrow. Or gift it to someone who’s always going off about dental hygiene. SenseIQ adapts to your brush style to give you the cleanest teeth —up to 20 times more plaque than any manual brush could do. Its elegant design is complimented by its luxe-looking travel case that charges via USB. Super high tech for something traditionally q uite low-tech—the kind of gift someone would be pleasantly surprised to receive.