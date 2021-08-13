Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game | $15 | Amazon



If you’re like me and you have a few pals you see regularly, and you have game nights, this is great to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off, and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed, and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

