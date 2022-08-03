Best Buy is kicking off August with a number of sales happening across categories. Whether you need headphones, soundbars, a new TV, or something else entirely, we have you covered.



Bose has a set of over-the-ear noise canceling headphones for $80 off. The Bose 700 Bluetooth headphones have 11 different levels of noise cancellation. Six built-in microp hones work to cancel out any noise picked up in your surrounding to ensure your voice is crystal clear on the other end. Or maybe instead of canceling it, you’re looking to fill your space with sound. Look no further than some of the soundbars on sale like the Samsung 5.1.2ch s oundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos. This setup creates 3D sound with 5 channels, 1 subwoofer, and 2 up- firing channels. T he result is a captivating audio experience for $120 off. But the great cinematic sound would be nothing without the visuals too. Of the many TVs and projectors on sale, perhaps consider the LG 65" C1 Series OLED. This 4K TV creates perfect blacks alongside intense color and makes good use of HDMI 2.1 ports. That means you can boost your refresh rate on your Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to 120 frames-per-second. All while saving $100 on your purchase.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what's around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant.

