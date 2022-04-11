TickleMe Plant Set | $19 | Amazon



I don’t know why the TickleMe Plant Set exists, but it’s pretty cute, and it’s 17% off at Amazon right now. It’s an all-in-one gift that comes with a 4-inch flower pot, a soil wafer, and between 10 and 20 seeds, offering nature enthusiasts of any age a reason to get to plantin’. The flower you grow thrives indoors year-round, but the best part? Once grown, its leaves close when you ... tickle it. No, really, that’s the whole deal. In addition to everything you need to grow a plant that responds to tickling, the gift set includes a list of “experiments” to conduct with it. Definitely a good gift for the next birthday party you have to take your kid to, or maybe some kind of office gift exchange.

