Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape! Tabletop Game | $17 | Amazon



Sure, you love Family* (*and/or Friends) (*and/or roommates) Game Night, but hasn’t it been missing something? Like the Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape! Tabletop Game that’s 32% off at Amazon, perhaps? I am not the person who would normally cover this kind of thing, so I’m not even going to pretend to be able to make any clever references he re, but the game is only $17 and does look like a lot of fun. It’s easy to assemble and includes action figures of Mario and Luigi, character plates with Yoshi and Toad stickers, and a special game die. It’s meant for ages 4+, but hey, if you’re reading this, you’re probably +.