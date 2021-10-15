Monopoly : Star Wars Complete Saga Edition | $20 | Amazon

I don’t know what you want me to write here. It’s Star Wars. It’s Monopoly. Two things everyone has heard of. Do I even need to bother explaining either of these here? The houses are TIE fighters. The hotels are X-wings. The little pieces you move around are Star Wars characters in lieu of a car or a thimble of some bullshit. I don’t know, I’m just here to tell ya y ou can play you very own Star Wars Monopoly set for just $20 on Amazon. Just don’t ask me what a chance card or a dewback is.