8BitDo M30 Wireless Controller | $25 | Amazon

There’s a bit of a misconception around the company 8BitDo. A lot of people think they sell controllers. While not entirely inaccurate, they are really selling something else—nostalgia. They’re giving you your memories. They’re giving you a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa to bundle up with and go back to your childhood. So go ahead and grab this $25 wireless replica of the SEGA Genesis controller and play Sonic Mania to be a SEGA kid once again.

Disclaimer: 8BitDo does not actually sell warm blankets or cups of hot cocoa.

They pretty much exclusively sell controllers. Please shop for those other items separately.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/21/2021 and updated with new information on 08/25/2021.