Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $240 | Amazon



Apple just released the second generation of its AirPods Pro, s o what exactly is new about them ? Well for starters, these earbuds feature 2x stronger active noise cancellation , longer battery life that’ll get you up to 6 hours of listening time when ANC is enabled, and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case It comes with a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears , a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more. The new set of Apple AirPods Pro are just $240 on Amazon which is $10 less than MSRP .