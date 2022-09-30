Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $240 | Amazon
Apple just released the second generation of its AirPods Pro, so what exactly is new about them? Well for starters, these earbuds feature 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life that’ll get you up to 6 hours of listening time when ANC is enabled, and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case It comes with a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more. The new set of Apple AirPods Pro are just $240 on Amazon which is $10 less than MSRP.