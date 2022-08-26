With the launch of the latest in the lineup of Galaxy products, Samsung is offering unique deals if you order one or more now. Receive instant savings in Samsung credit or even get an enhanced trade-in credit toward your new phone or device when trading in a Galaxy device in any condition. Details below.

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward additional accessories. Samsung is also offering an enhanced trade-in credit of up to $900 with a guarantee of at least $300 when trading in a Galaxy device in any condition.

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for you but you want the experience of a screen that folds, the Z Flip4 is more your speed. You’ll get a $50 Samsung credit with a $700 enhanced trade-in credit. You’re guaranteed at least $200 when trading in a Galaxy device in any condition.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is both fashionable and an excellent tool to track not only your health but and of your daily productivity. The improved, curved sensor gets closer to your skin resulting in even more accurate wellness readings and you can develop better sleep habits thanks to Advanced Sleep Coaching. Ordering today will get you $75 in Samsung credit.

The Watch5 Pro does everything the Watch5 can do for you but is slightly larger at 45mm and has a titanium casing as opposed to aluminum. Like the Watch5, you’ll also receive a $7 Samsung credit when purchasing the Watch5 Pro.



The Buds2 Pro give you a studio-quality listening experience in a small, comfortable package. They also feature an Intelligent Conversation Mode. When the earbuds detect your own voice, they’ll automatically reduce the volume and switch over to Ambient Mode without you lifting a finger. Immediately receive a $50 credit to be used toward other Samsung products.